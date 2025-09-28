Goose Grey

Very common plant especially in amongst rocks, stones and at the roadside where there is a grass verge. Big or little clumps to be seen with yellow flowers during the summer but then turns great shades of orange in the Autumn.

44 species of bird this week and I'd say we have said goodbye to the swallows for this year 10 days earlier than last year. They'd be missing out on a feast today as there were plenty of flies etc about in todays calm weather. Also think about 95% of the Oystercatchers are away. We do get some than over winter here but most are away.



Sunrise 7:03

Sunset 18:46