Previous
Photo 3852
Stepping Stones
Very low water in the burn at the moment but this will probably be it at its lowest for some time now given that rain is expected over most of the next week.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th September 2025 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
steppingstones
,
sandwick
,
swinister
