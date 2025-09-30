Previous
Stepping Stones by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3852

Stepping Stones

Very low water in the burn at the moment but this will probably be it at its lowest for some time now given that rain is expected over most of the next week.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1055% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact