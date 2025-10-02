Broad Buckler Fern

There seems to be more ferns growing in the village this year. One has even appeared in our garden but this one is along the Swinister burn.

When I was young every fern was called Bracken but I now know that it is not as simple as that. Apparently it is not very common in the South Mainland of Shetland.

Quite a calm mild day today and dry so far but with Storm Amy heading to the north of Scotland the ferry sailings to and from Aberdeen are cancelled tomorrow night with a high probability of the same on Saturday. This will cause consternation amongst the visitors of whom there are many here for birdwatching and wool week.

So far Shetland has avoided the Amber weather warning which seems to extend only as far north as Orkney.