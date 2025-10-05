Seeing the Bridge

I would not have been able to see the bridge from this angle yesterday but the fierce winds overnight cleared a lot of trees of their leaves. Almost 24 hours of 50+mph with the main gust being 63mph. Most of our willows are now leafless and the leaves have blown away to someone elses garden. The fact that we don't have many large trees protects us from the worst of the wind and it has calmed enough for the ferries to and from Aberdeen to sail tonight.

Additional issues at Sumburgh Airport however with cancellations due to "telecommunication issues" caused by storm Amy.

42 species of bird this week and I'm now confident that the Swallows are gone for the year as have the Wood Pigeons. Not seen any Skylark either so they may also be gone.



Sunrise 7:20

Sunset 18:24