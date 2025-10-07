Sign up
Photo 3859
Change in Weather
This view out of window at 5pm enticed me to get ready for a walk. Once ready I ventured out only for the heavens to open and cause me to abandon my plans.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8128
photos
137
followers
31
following
1057% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th October 2025 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
