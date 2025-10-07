Previous
Change in Weather by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3859

Change in Weather

This view out of window at 5pm enticed me to get ready for a walk. Once ready I ventured out only for the heavens to open and cause me to abandon my plans.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1057% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact