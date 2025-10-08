Previous
Damp Conditions by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3860

Damp Conditions

Conditions seem to be just right for moss, lichen and fungi along the burn at the moment. Damp and mild allowing plenty of growth and with an increasing number of fallen leaves to provide some protection it should be a good autumn.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1057% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact