Photo 3860
Damp Conditions
Conditions seem to be just right for moss, lichen and fungi along the burn at the moment. Damp and mild allowing plenty of growth and with an increasing number of fallen leaves to provide some protection it should be a good autumn.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
moss
,
fungi
,
sandwick
,
swinister
