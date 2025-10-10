Previous
Ain't No Sunshine by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3862

Ain't No Sunshine

While I didn't have any sunshine on me today there was a rainbow over Bressay this afternoon. Almost directly over Gardie House.

Still windy and likely to be so until Sunday.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1058% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That’s a beauty!
October 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact