Previous
Windy Fog by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3863

Windy Fog

It was foggy and windy today a combination I had never come across until I moved to Shetland. Since then it has become a reasonably regular event even up to Gale Force Fog.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1058% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact