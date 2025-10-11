Sign up
Photo 3863
Windy Fog
It was foggy and windy today a combination I had never come across until I moved to Shetland. Since then it has become a reasonably regular event even up to Gale Force Fog.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
fog
,
shetland
,
sandwick
