Photo 3865
Rainbow Season
Definitely in rainbow season now with showery sunning conditions typical of this time of year.
Plenty of twitchers about again but not sure what they were looking for.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th October 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow
,
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
