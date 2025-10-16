Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3868
I Only Have Eyes for Ewe
Longingly staring at the Ewe's in the field across the road.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8148
photos
136
followers
31
following
1059% complete
View this month »
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
Latest from all albums
398
2248
3866
399
2249
3867
3868
2250
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th October 2025 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close