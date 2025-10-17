Previous
Fjara by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3869

Fjara

A glorious day of weather although the temperature didn't reach double figures.
With the Fjara Cafe closed for a fortnight I took the opportunity of an empty carpark to take a panoramic of Breiwick Bay.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1060% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact