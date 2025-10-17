Sign up
Previous
Photo 3869
Fjara
A glorious day of weather although the temperature didn't reach double figures.
With the Fjara Cafe closed for a fortnight I took the opportunity of an empty carpark to take a panoramic of Breiwick Bay.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th October 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
fjara
