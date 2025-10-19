Looking Over the Village

A dull day today with no sign of sunshine at any time. Dry but plenty rain forecast for tomorrow. 30 mile an hour southerly winds meant it was a clockwise direction around the Rompa Loop today.

This view looks over Stove, Central, Brentfield and Veester Hill. The football pitch is clearly visible with two sets of goalposts visible. Most years after the October holidays the goals are taken inside for the storage over the winter.

41 species of birds this week with the visit to the Spiggie and its surrounding area accounting for 34 of them. Definitely no Swallows this week.

Sunrise 7:54

Sunset 17:44

All change next week when the clocks change.