East Side Sunshine by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3873

East Side Sunshine

Low sun briefly catching Brentfield in Sandwick.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely scenic view!!
October 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautifully lit scene.
October 21st, 2025  
