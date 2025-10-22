Sign up
Previous
Photo 3874
Stuck Fast
The withered leaves of the Rugosa Rose have become stuck at the stepping stones. Just not enough water in the burn to carry the leaves further downstream towards the sea.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
22nd October 2025 1:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
rugosa
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
