Stuck Fast by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3874

Stuck Fast

The withered leaves of the Rugosa Rose have become stuck at the stepping stones. Just not enough water in the burn to carry the leaves further downstream towards the sea.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

