Cruise ship number 126 of the year arrived this morning from Bergen. The Ambition was in for a day before heading to Liverpool which I assume is its last port of call for this cruise. Just under 1000 passengers and they would have got a good day for it considering it is so late in October.

There was supposed to be another tomorrow but that has been cancelled because of the weather but it is now due to come in on 3 November. Originally there were about 137 cruise ships due in this year but a few cancellations due to weather and itinerary changes.

Looks like being a wild start to the week end with the high probability of cancellations on Friday and Saturday night of the ferry to and from Aberdeen. This is likely to cause a lot of disruption as it is the end of the school holidays and the boats were probably full both nights.