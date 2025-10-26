Leebitton Surf

Wind had almost died down completely by this afternoon but still cold first thing when out at Leebitton. The temperature and the surf didn't put off 4 hardy surfers though but it wouldn't be for me. I only met one person on my morning walk but there were quite a few folk on this afternoons amble.

As we've now moved to GMT it's time to only post the daily photograph once a week on a Sunday - unless something exciting happens.

Only 32 species of bird this week so a marked decline, Good to see a reasonable number of Redwing and Fieldfare. Some Redwing will over winter in Shetland but I rarely see too many Fieldfare.

Sunrise 7:12

Sunset 16:24