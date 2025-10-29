Previous
Chiffchaff by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3881

Chiffchaff

A few dropped into the Isles this week.
Apparently the eastern variety of subspecies Abietinus.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details

