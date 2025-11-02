Previous
Back of Sandlodge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3885

Back of Sandlodge

A mixture of weather this week with today being the fine example of that. Sunny, windy and mild this morning turning to some even windier wet weather from midday. The back of Sandlodge is a regular place I visit on a Sunday morning walk. High tide today and not much happening with hardly any birds about.
38 species of bird this week which I'm pleased with for the time of year. No wheatears to be seen this week so assuming that they are away for the year. Having said that there was a surprise when I saw two terns this week in Lerwick as they should have been away south weeks ago.
Sunrise 7:30
Sunset 16:05
Richard Lewis

Photo Details

