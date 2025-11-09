Previous
Leebitton Seal by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3892

Leebitton Seal

This particular rock is quite often used by the seals and today there were perfect conditions for it as it was calm and dry. Quite a nervous seal this one as it was watching me coming all the way down the hill.
A very mild week of weather but that brought in a lot of mist especially down our end of the Island. Most days had issues with the planes at some point with Thursday in particular being very thick.
The weather brought in a lot of birds with numerous Goldcrest, Chiffchaff and Blackcaps. The highlights were a Dusky Warbler at Sannick and a Firecrest at Leebitton. Both had to be pointed out to me! These two brought the weeks total to 35
Sunrise: 7:48
Sunset 15:48
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous pic!
November 9th, 2025  
