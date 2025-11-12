Previous
Commercial Street by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3895

Commercial Street

A dark wet day but at least some shelter from the wind along the narrow south end of Commercial Street in Lerwick.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Judith Johnson ace
This clearly shows your dismal weather. I think it's much colder in Lerwick at the moment
November 16th, 2025  
