New Cullister by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3896

New Cullister

All bar one of these houses are new since my first walk up the Rompa hill over 40 years ago. In fact most are in the last 20 years.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
