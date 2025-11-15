Sign up
Photo 3898
Trig Point
Not the highest trig point at only 72m but the one that is closest to home.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8208
photos
136
followers
31
following
1068% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
15th November 2025 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
trigpoint
