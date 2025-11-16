Previous
Stove by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3899

Stove

Shetland is not known for cold recorded temperatures but when wind chill is added it can feel very cold with little shelter to be found. Today for example the wind chill was recorded at -7° and while the place looked lovely it was not the day for a long walk. It's been like that for most days this week when the sun has been shining. The wind keeps coming from the north until Friday and with an all day power cut scheduled for the South Mainland on Thursday a drive to the north may be required.
36 species of birds this week which I'm happy with at this time of year. Nother unusual other than the Firecrest being around for another few days. Despite looking I did not see the Bullfinch in the village.
Sunrise 8:05
Sunset 15:32
Richard Lewis

