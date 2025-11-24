Sign up
Photo 3907
Passing the Light
Pilot boat Knab passing Bressay Lighthouse on its way to its berth in Lerwick
24th November 2025
24th Nov 25
1
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Helene
ace
wow! what a picture! super fav
November 30th, 2025
