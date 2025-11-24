Previous
Passing the Light by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3907

Passing the Light

Pilot boat Knab passing Bressay Lighthouse on its way to its berth in Lerwick
24th November 2025 24th Nov 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Helene ace
wow! what a picture! super fav
November 30th, 2025  
