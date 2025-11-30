Previous
Cold But Dry by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3913

Cold But Dry

A changeable week of weather. Started off with some lovely sunshine before deteriorating as the week went on with Friday being very stormy.
Today it was cold with the north wind but it dropped around mid-day with some low lying sun giving the impression of warmth.
31 species of bird this week with the Water Rail again in the garden on Monday but not seen since. Seeing a Heron four days on the trot was also something unusual as was a flock of around 40 Goldfinch yesterday.
Sunrise 8:38
Sunset 15:08
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1072% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact