Cold But Dry

A changeable week of weather. Started off with some lovely sunshine before deteriorating as the week went on with Friday being very stormy.

Today it was cold with the north wind but it dropped around mid-day with some low lying sun giving the impression of warmth.

31 species of bird this week with the Water Rail again in the garden on Monday but not seen since. Seeing a Heron four days on the trot was also something unusual as was a flock of around 40 Goldfinch yesterday.

Sunrise 8:38

Sunset 15:08