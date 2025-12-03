Previous
Morning Ferry by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3916

Morning Ferry

The Hjaltland berthed in Lerwick having arrived from Aberdeen.

There have been some rough trips for the ferries this week.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Great sky in this shot!
December 7th, 2025  
Fantastic night pic!
December 7th, 2025  
Lovely sky.
December 7th, 2025  
