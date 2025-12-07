Grass is Always Greener

It's such a common sight to see. Sheep with their heads poked through the fence to get to the grass on the other side. I have on occasions needed to rescue one that had got stuck but this one was fine today.

It's generally been a dull week and unless necessary staying in the village due to my car sounding like a boy racers with a faulty exhaust. Hopefully that will be sorted on Wednesday.

30 bird species this week which is slightly above average for a December week with Sparrowhawk and Moorhen being the less than usual sights.

Sunrise 8:51

Sunset 15:01