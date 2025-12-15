Sign up
Photo 3928
Scousburgh
A glorious day in the South Mainland allowing a cliff top walk.
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
1
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8272
photos
133
followers
31
following
1077% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th December 2025 10:41am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
shetland
,
scousburgh
,
spiggie
Chris Cook
ace
What a beautiful place for a walk.
December 21st, 2025
