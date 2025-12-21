Previous
Low Solstice Sun
Low Solstice Sun

There was a band of cloud on the horizon this morning so no sign of the sun rising on the solstice. It doesn't rise any earlier for the next week but sunset is 6 minutes later this time next week. Highest angle above the horizon it reached was 6.6° at mid-day.
Quite a mild week and still damp which results in the grass being a lot greener than usual for the end of December.
33 bird species this week with 23 of those coming in one day when out in the South Mainland. Friday, a working day, resulted in only 2 species.
Sunrise: 9:07
Sunset: 14:59
21st December 2025

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

