Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3935
No Takers
Nobody wanting a picnic today.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8277
photos
133
followers
31
following
1078% complete
View this month »
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
Latest from all albums
3933
2280
3934
3935
3936
3937
2281
3938
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd December 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close