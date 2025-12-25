Previous
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas

A very Merry Christmas to everyone hope today brings you want your looking for.

A visit to St Ninians Isle this morning could start an annual tradition for Christmas Day. Unlikely that the weather would allow that!, Lovely today.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
