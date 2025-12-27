Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3940
Watch Dog
Watching the sunset.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
2
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8283
photos
133
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th December 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
retriever
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sanick
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a lovely photo….lucky dog living there.
December 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A fun pic
December 28th, 2025
