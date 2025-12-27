Previous
Watch Dog by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3940

Watch Dog

Watching the sunset.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Pat Knowles ace
Such a lovely photo….lucky dog living there.
December 28th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A fun pic
December 28th, 2025  
