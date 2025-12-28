3C5A3544

Meeting the ferry from Aberdeen as it arrived in Lerwick this morning. The family members from the Netherlands arrived for nearly a week.

Quite a bit colder for the weekend with the promise of colder weather to come with some rain due at the end of the week. We can't complain as it has been really mild for most of December.

32 bird species this week with the first Merganser in a long time seen in Hoswick Bay. Apparently a Bullfinch in the area as well but that has escaped me.

Sunrise 9:08

Sunset 15:05



Sunrise still later than last week despite a week after solstice but sunset is 6 minutes later.