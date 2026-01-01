Sign up
Previous
Photo 3945
Happy 2026
Let's hope 2026 is a good year.
It's got off to a cold start with northerly winds bringing a feels like temperature of -10°.
View west from the house.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
2026
