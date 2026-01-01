Previous
Happy 2026 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3945

Happy 2026

Let's hope 2026 is a good year.

It's got off to a cold start with northerly winds bringing a feels like temperature of -10°.

View west from the house.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1080% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact