Still Snowing

Having got over the Amber weather warning yesterday we now have another starting at 18:00 this evening until 10:00 tomorrow. It is quite unusual for Shetland to get snow that lasts as long as this spell. Given the time of year there are not many people needing to move about and with buses and planes cancelled yesterday and today it is just as well. We did manage to get family to the boat yesterday by taxi only for their flight back to the Netherlands to be cancelled today and they have to travel separately to get back - one tomorrow and one on Tuesday - weather permitting.
Grumblings about weather will start tomorrow as the schools are to remain closed.

27 species of bird this week which is lower but did include Chaffinch and Brambling which is unusual for here.
