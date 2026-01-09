Sign up
Photo 3953
Pink Galley
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
galley
,
scalloway
Judith Johnson
ace
Very colourful! Is this something new, or has it been there a long time?
January 11th, 2026
