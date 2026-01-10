Previous
Reform Lane by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3954

Reform Lane

Looking down Reform Lane towards the harbour. Sea and Bressay visible through the gap.
10th January 2026

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Stunning pov!
January 11th, 2026  
