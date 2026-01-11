Previous
Last of The Snow by lifeat60degrees
Snow had drifted into the far corner of the garden but hopefully gone by now. Not that the weather has really improved in fact might worse today with 60 mph winds, no planes and no ferries and a lot of rain. Still some snow of the hill tops.
Eldest got back to the Hague today exactly a week late with most of the delays at Schipol.
Only 26 species of birds this week with nothing unusual other than the Turnstone at the bird station for three days this week. Chaffinch still about but no sign of the Brambling.
Sunrise 08:58
Sunset 15:28
It did feel lighter in the evenings this week due to the snow reflecting what light there was,
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

