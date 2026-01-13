Sign up
Photo 3957
Morning Light
A bit brighter when I arrive at work on Tuesdays now.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th January 2026 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
