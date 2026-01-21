Previous
Sea State by lifeat60degrees
Sea State

With a constant south easterly expected over the next week the ferry to Aberdeen is going to have problems. Cancelled in both directions tonight.
21st January 2026

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
