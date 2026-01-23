Sign up
Photo 3967
Mooring Ring
You come across a lot of these when walking around the harbour.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8333
photos
131
followers
31
following
View this month »
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3965
3966
2297
3967
2298
3968
3969
2299
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2026 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
mooringring
