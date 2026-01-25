Good Weather for Moss

2025 was a good year for moss in Shetland and 2026 is likely to continue providing good conditions.



A wild week of weather with the ferry to and from Aberdeen cancelled three nights in a row. The boat last night coming from Aberdeen was due to leave at 17:00 but didn't leave until 05:00 this morning and is expected to arrive around 19:00 this evening. There should be plenty of people coming to the Isles for Up Helly Aa on Tuesday so there will be a scramble for berths. Forecast not great for next week with more boat warnings in place. Both supermarkets are virtually empty but hopefully a freight boat will also get in this evening. A cruise ship visit for Tuesday has also been cancelled already due to the forecast.



27 bird species this week with nothing unusual amongst that although 60 starlings put in an appearance in the garden for the Big Garden Birdwatch.



Sunrise: 8:34

Sunset: 16:00