Coastal Erosion by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3976

Coastal Erosion

When we lived in Hoswick 40 years ago the route around the coast was to the left of the left hand post. In the intervening years the fence has been moved twice due to the power of the sea. The gales over the last couple of weeks have destroyed a small area of the cost behind where I am as the sea slowly but surely takes over.
Now into week 4 of a south easterly air flow with no sign of a change to the easterly direction. It is due to go more north-easterly towards the end of the week which is likely to be colder.
32 bird species this week with a Sparrowhawk ( not that uncommon) and a Barnacle Goose (in the village which is very unusual) being the two most interesting spots. Total of 44 for the month of January which is two more than last year.
Sunrise 8:18
Sunset 16:19
Now more than 8 hours between rise and set.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot but sea erosion is bad - sea always wins
February 1st, 2026  
