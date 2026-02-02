Previous
Next
Barnacle Goose by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3977

Barnacle Goose

First time I've seen a barnacle seen in the village. Sometimes get large flocks passing through on migration in other parts of the village. Seems to have teamed up with the Greylags.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact