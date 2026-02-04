Sign up
Photo 3979
Footbridge
Most of the snow was being blown away unless it came up against a verticle obstacle.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8356
photos
131
followers
31
following
1091% complete
View this month »
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th February 2026 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
footbridge
,
sandwick
