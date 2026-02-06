Sign up
Photo 3981
Shetland Museum
A day between weathers. Lovely clam day sandwiched in between the gales. Unfortunately it was a working day.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th February 2026 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
shetland
,
lerwick
