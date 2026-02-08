Hardy Beasts

The weather doesn't seem to have improved that much other than Friday which was a day between weathers (a fine day sandwiched between to bad spells). The wind and sea state must have improved however as there have at least been boats some days towards the end of the week,

I managed a walk this morning which was unexpected but at least I don't have to put up with the conditions these sheep have.

Looking at forecast it does look as if the wind might drop below 30mph on Wednesday for a few days.

Only 26 species of bird this week but there were good numbers of Fieldfare and Redwing about most of the week. They may also be stuck here waiting for the wind direction to change to allow them to get back to Scandinavia

Sunrise 8:01

Sunset 16:37.