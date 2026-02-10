Sign up
Photo 3985
Scalloway College
Another dreich day.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
