Ness of Sound by lifeat60degrees
Ness of Sound

Looking over the Clickimin Loch towards the Ness of Sound in Lerwick.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
