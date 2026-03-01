Previous
First Day of Spring by lifeat60degrees
Photo 4004

First Day of Spring

Some say that the first of March is the first day of Spring but it didn't feel like it today. After yesterdays glorious calm, sunny and summer jacket wearing weather it was back to winter coat hat and gloves.
Just managed to get to 30 bird species this week which included my first Woodpigeon of the year. Earliest I've seen them in Shetland but there are apparently reports of a few early arrivals. That helped me to 49 species for the month - couldn't quite get to the 50 and the weather didn't provide enough encouragement.
Sunrise; 7:03
Sunset: 17:32
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1096% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact