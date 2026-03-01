First Day of Spring

Some say that the first of March is the first day of Spring but it didn't feel like it today. After yesterdays glorious calm, sunny and summer jacket wearing weather it was back to winter coat hat and gloves.

Just managed to get to 30 bird species this week which included my first Woodpigeon of the year. Earliest I've seen them in Shetland but there are apparently reports of a few early arrivals. That helped me to 49 species for the month - couldn't quite get to the 50 and the weather didn't provide enough encouragement.

Sunrise; 7:03

Sunset: 17:32